US Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey discuss what legislation they think Americans need now amid the COVID-19 pandemic

People are now looking to Congress to pass legislation to help people who might not be able to collect a paycheck because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

US senators for Pennsylvania discuss what they believe the future holds.

"There's no question that the number of people who will contract the virus is higher than it is now," said Pennsylvania US Senator Bob Casey.

He believes the COVID-19 pandemic is going to hurt businesses here in Pennsylvania and across the country.

"There are economic consequences here that I'm not sure we've ever faced."

US Senator Casey believes it's congress' responsibility to help our communities right now.

"Additional legislation that speaks directly to those small business concerns to make them whole and that means providing the resources for small businesses as well as our family. There's still going to be additional measures we have to pass workers, individual workers, and members of their family, including children."

Pennsylvania's other US senator, Pat Toomey, says he is also working on more legislation to help the economy.

"Which would be more broadly geared for macro-economic purposes to try to make sure what looks like an inevitable recession does not become a really severe one and doesn`t become a financial crisis."

Toomey believes the biggest issue to tackle right now is testing for COVID-19.

"Testing and getting the data from the test it seems to be is absolutely essential to understanding the nature of the nature of this problem, where it is, who needs to be quarantined, who doesn`t need to be quarantined.'

Senator Casey says it's up to all of us to end this pandemic.