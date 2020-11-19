U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania suspends all trials due to COVID-19 safety concerns

All civil and criminal trials are suspended through at least Jan. 11, 2021, according to a new order issued today by Chief Judge John E. Jones III.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has suspended all civil and criminal trials through Jan. 11, 2021 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

Chief Judge John E. Jones III issued an order for the suspension today. It goes into effect immediately.

“Using great precautions and best safety practices, our federal court in the Middle District resumed jury trials in August, and since then we have conducted numerous proceedings without any adverse incidents," Jones said. "Our goal in restarting trials was and still is to keep all participants safe —-most notably the jurors who have earnestly and ably answered the call to service.

"But the COVID-19 pandemic is now reaccelerating at an alarming rate. While we believe that our safeguards can keep everyone appropriately protected from the Coronavirus, our Court has made the decision to err on the side of prudence and caution.