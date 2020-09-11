US surpasses 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases

It took just 10 days to go from 9 million to 10 million, the shortest time yet between 1 million confirmed cases in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. became the first nation in the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, as record spikes continue in states nationwide. It took 10 days to go from 9 million to 10 million, the shortest time yet between 1 million cases.

The U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 new cases for five consecutive days, according to a Johns Hopkins tracker. Only one other country -- France -- has had one day over 100,000.

The U.S. recorded 9 million cases on Oct. 30. This chart shows the pace at which the U.S. has reported each one-millionth case.

1st case (Jan. 22)

1 million: 97 days (April 28)

2 million: 44 days (June 6)

3 million: 27 days (July 8 )

4 million: 15 days (July 23)

5 million: 17 days (Aug. 9)

6 million: 22 days (Aug. 31)

7 million: 25 days (Sept. 25)

8 million: 21 days (Oct. 16)

9 million: 14 days (Oct. 30)

10 million: 10 days (Nov. 9)

Texas, California and Florida top the list of states with the most cases since the pandemic began. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, Texas has had 990,930 total cases, California has had 972,713 cases and Florida has had 843,897.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from more than 64,000 on Oct. 24 to nearly 104,000 on Nov. 7, according to the university’s data.

The U.S. also leads the world with more than 237,000 deaths related to COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the past two weeks from 801 on Oct. 24 to 930 on Nov. 7, the university said.

The worldwide total of coronavirus cases passed 50 million Sunday with more than 1.2 million deaths. Of the 190 countries that have reported positive COVID-19 cases, 181 have yet to reach 1 million for the entire pandemic.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.