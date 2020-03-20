U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes several recreation areas, including Indian Rock Dam in York County

The closures, made out of precaution against the spread of COVID-19, will last indefinitely, according to the Corps of Engineers Baltimore District.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, announced Friday that it is closing or delying the opening of several recreation sites it owns or manages, including one in York County.

The closures are out of concern for public safety and the health of employees and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corps of Engineers said.

All visitors centers, beaches, special events, volunteer activities, public meetings, interpretive programs, and other public gatherings are closed or no longer permitted at the following locations, according to the Corps of Engineers:

Raystown Lake, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania

Tioga-Hammond Lakes, Tioga County, Pennsylvania

Cowanesque Lake, Tioga County, Pennsylvania

Foster Joseph Sayers Dam, Centre County, Pennsylvania*

Curwensville Dam , Clearfield County, Pennsylvania*

Alvin R. Bush Dam, Clinton County, Pennsylvania*

Stillwater Dam , Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania*

Aylesworth Dam , Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania*

Indian Rock Dam, York County, Pennsylvania *

* Jennings Randolph Lake, Garrett County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia

Whitney Point Dam , Broome County, New York*

East Sidney Dam , Delaware County, New York*

Almond Dam , Steuben County, New York*

Arkport Dam, Steuben County, New York*



*Areas managed or leased by other entities on Corps' lands will follow the terms of their lease/license agreements and will operate at the discretion of the entities.



Campgrounds at the affected locations are not accepting additional reservations at this time, the Corps said.

For questions about refunds, contact Recreation 1 Stop at (877) 444-6777.



No new special event permits, special activity permits, letters of permission or reservations will be issued/granted at any of the affected locations, the Corps said.

The closures will last until further notice. Information and updates will be available on the Baltimore District's website and its social media accounts.