UPMC Pinnacle has not postponed or canceled elective surgeries, but is working to refine its guidance about the procedures during the coronavirus outbreak.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPMC Pinnacle is defending its decision to continue elective surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak. Governor Tom Wolf called for hospitals to cancel those procedures to increase their bed capacity and free up resources as state health officials prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In two days, there have been more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania has 37,000 hospital beds and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said about 80 percent of those beds are full. Hospitals including WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and Geisinger have taken steps to postpone elective surgeries during the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson for UPMC Pinnacle previously said they had no plans to cancel because the “region has a local case rate among the lowest in the country.” However, UPMC Pinnacle is now looking at ways to refine its guidance on elective procedures.

In an update, UPMC Pinnacle stated:

In this rapidly evolving situation, UPMC has been working closely with our clinical leaders to communicate and refine our guidance about elective procedures. These are decisions being made by our physicians in consultations with their patients to ensure that necessary procedures are still being provided, even as we prepare for the future.

UPMC recommends that “elective” procedures for those who are at higher risk should be delayed only when it is clinically safe to do so, and we continue to serve our patients whose procedures our clinicians believe are not medically responsible to delay.

Some UPMC employees have reached out to FOX43 on the condition of anonymity, voicing concerns of their health and safety as non-urgent, elective surgeries continue at UPMC hospitals. It goes against recommendations by the U.S. Surgeon General and orders by Governor Tom Wolf.

“The governor has ordered that hospitals and health systems and other providers cancel elective procedures,” explained Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health. “It will have to be a discussion between a patient and their doctor on what is semi-urgent, and will need to be done, and what is very elective. But we know there are lots of procedures that are scheduled one, two, three, four months out and they will need to be postponed.”

The Department of Health is working with hospitals to ensure there are enough open beds. To prepare for a surge of coronavirus cases, state health officials are considering “out of the box” ideas like creating sub-acute hospital beds in hotels.

UPMC Pinnacle’s previous statement: