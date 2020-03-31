UPMC protects staff pay during COVID-19 pandemic

The program has been established as UPMC adjusts to meet the evolving staffing needs across our system

UPMC announced Monday that it is implementing a staffing and pay protection program through May 9 for employees.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members may be called back with with short notice, asked not to report to work or redeployed to assist in areas other than their usual work.

The program will ensure that staff will continue to be paid at their current rate for normally scheduled hours.