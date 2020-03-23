UPMC Pinnacle waives $49 up-front fee for online video doctor visits

The new policy has been enacted to remove any barriers to care while meeting recommendations for social distancing, a UPMC Pinnacle spokesperson said

UPMC Pinnacle announced Monday it is waiving the $49 upfront fee for online video visits.

Instead, the healthcare company said, it will first bill the patient's health insurance company for the visit and will charge any remaining balance or copay to the patient -- just like a clinic visit.

The new policy is effective immediately and will last through June 11, UPMC Pinnacle said.

"Most patients with flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms should remain at home," said Dr. Salim Saiyed, chief medical information officer for UPMC Pinnacle, in a press release. "We are actively working to identify and remove any barriers to care, while meeting recommendations for social distancing."

Patients who are experiencing flu-like or coronavirus symptons can use online on-demand video visits with a physician or advanced practice provider to receive a diagnosis, treatment plan, and prescription, if needed, UPMC Pinnacle said.

Patients can securely access online video visits with a MyPinnacleHealth account using a smartphone, tablet, or computer with a webcam.

A patient experiencing severe symptoms -- like trouble breathing -- should visit an emergency department for immediate care, UPMC Pinnacle said.

UPMC urgent care and walk-in locations are not able to test for or treat patients with COVID-19; they are open to treat minor illnesses and injuries, UPMC Pinnacle said.

People who believe they have been exposed to the coronavirus -- whether they have symptoms or not -- should contact their primary care provide or use virtual (online) visits to receive initial guidance, UPMC Pinnacle said.

A virtual care visit from home limits the potential spread of infection. If necessary, a patient's provider can guide them safely to the next care site, UPMC Pinnacle said.