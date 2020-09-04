UPMC Pinnacle doctor offers tips for going for groceries, picking up takeout during COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. James Raczek, chief medical officer at UPMC Pinnacle, outlines some precautions you can take to help prevent the spread of coronavirus

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues in Pennsylvania and across the nation, it's more important than ever to observe social distancing rules and minimize contact with others.

But people still have to eat.

Dr. James Raczek, chief medical officer at UPMC Pinnacle, recently posted an online article outlining some precautions you can take when you head out for groceries or decide to order a takeout meal.

Here are some of the tips Raczek offered.

Before going out

When you go out to pick up groceries or perform other essential errands, you should:

Put on a mask. Disease experts are now saying we should wear a mask whenever we go out in public – to protect yourself and to protect others. Under the new recommendation, healthy individuals are advised to wear mouth and nose face coverings. These can include homemade masks, scarves or bandanas. Medical quality masks are not necessary and should be saved for medical professionals.

Make a list of where you need to go and consolidate your needs into one trip with multiple stops . Put grocery shopping as the last destination so food stays cold. If you are getting takeout, plan to swing by on your way home so the food maintains the appropriate temperature.

. Put grocery shopping as the last destination so food stays cold. If you are getting takeout, plan to swing by on your way home so the food maintains the appropriate temperature. Make a list of what you will need at the grocery store . Start by taking inventory of what’s already in your pantry, and then plan around these items to create meals.

. Start by taking inventory of what’s already in your pantry, and then plan around these items to create meals. Plan your shopping trip during the bookends of store hours : early and late in the day tend to be less crowded at more stores.

: early and late in the day tend to be less crowded at more stores. Be prepared with hand sanitizer or hand sanitizing wipes.

Don’t take your reusable shopping bags.

At the grocery store

Don't go shopping if you're sick or if you think you might be sick.

To limit exposure, consider curbside pickup or a grocery delivery service.

Don't panic buy. Stick to your list.

Use disinfecting wipes on cart handles and other high-touch surfaces, like door handles. If you have hand sanitizer, that also works, but if you have neither, no need to panic.

Whether you have disinfected or not – don’t touch your face.

Physically distance yourself from others as much as you can in the store.

Don’t browse. Get in, get out, and go home.

Avoid touching products and returning them to the shelf. Only touch what you plan to purchase.

Avoid exchanging cash and pay with a credit card instead.

Clean your hands with hand sanitizer or wipes after you have loaded the groceries in your car.

Picking up takeout

Pay with a credit card and not cash.

Maintain social distancing with other patrons.

Clean your hands with hand sanitizer or wipes after you have brought your takeout to your car.

When you get home

Groceries

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face after bringing your food or grocery delivery inside.

Wash your hands again after putting groceries away.

Rinse your produce with water before you consume it to help remove dirt and pesticides. Experts have always recommended this, but the general consensus is not to use soap, as that could cause stomach upset.

Takeout

Remove food from takeout containers and toss takeout containers and disposable cutlery that came in the bag.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after eating.

Recycle the bags that the food comes in, and disinfect your tables and counters before and after you eat.

No matter where you go and what you bring home, get in the habit of washing your hands frequently throughout the day, Raczek said. Always wash your hands when you come in from outside and before and after eating. Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Handwashing and avoiding touching your face are the two of the best ways to prevent illness.