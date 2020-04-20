UPMC opens COVID-19 specimen collection site at former Memorial Hospital location in York

The healthcare system said, it will begin directing patients who have received a physician consultation and referral for COVID-19 symptoms to the new collection site

YORK, Pa. — UPMC Pinnacle announced Monday it has established an outpatient COVID-19 specimen collection site at the former UPMC Memorial Hospital location on 325 S. Belmont Street in York.

Beginning Monday, the healthcare system said, it will begin directing patients who have received a physician consultation and referral for COVID-19 symptoms to the new specimen collection site.

The site is not open to the public, and no walk-in patients will be tested, UPMC Pinnacle said.

Those who wish to be tested my first be evaluated by their healthcare provider, who must then assess the need and contact the UPMC Pinnacle infection prevention team, the healthcare system said. That team will review the key information, and if testing is deemed needed, an appointment will be scheduled to have their specimen collected.

Patients will receive a call with their scheduled appointment information and should self-isolate until that appointment, UPMC said.

UPMC Memorial recently moved operations to a new location in West Manchester Township, leaving the old site vacant.

“We selected the previous hospital location as we are very familiar with the site," said Michael Gaskins, president of UPMC Memorial and UPMC Hanover. "The facility has not yet been sold, and we were able to transition it to a collection site. This location allows easy access and a safe environment for patients and staff."

Trained UPMC staff will collect specimens, doing so safely in personal protective equipment that follows all CDC guidelines.

The process involves a “nasopharyngeal” swab, a thin device inserted through a patient’s nose into the nasal cavity.

The specimens will be safely transported to a commercial laboratory. Results will be returned within one to seven days.

Anyone whose sample is taken should self-isolate until results come back, UPMC Pinnacle said. If a COVID 19 test returns positive, UPMC will refer the patient to public health authorities and ensure ongoing care.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 but do not have a high fever or breathing problems should call their primary care physician or use their provider’s virtual visit options to get advice, UPMC said.

Individuals who do not have a primary care provider can call the UPMC Pinnacle Nurse Advice team at 1-866-9-NURSE1 (1-866-968-7731) or 717-988-0074.

More information about online video visits can also be found at UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisit.

Anyone with a high fever or more prominent breathing trouble should go to their local emergency department for evaluation and care, UPMC said. If possible, call ahead so they can plan for your arrival.