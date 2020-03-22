UPMC Opens Coronavirus Specimen Collection Site in Dauphin County

The site is not open to the public, and walk-in patients will not be tested.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Beginning Monday, UPMC Pinnacle will begin directing patients who received physician consultation and referral for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to an outpatient specimen collection site at 775 S. Arlington Ave., Harrisburg.

The site is not open to the public, and walk-in patients will not be tested. If testing is sought, the patient must be evaluated by their care provider, who then must assess the need and contact the UPMC Pinnacle infection prevention team. That team will review the key information and if testing is deemed needed, an appointment will be scheduled to have their specimen collected. Patients will receive a call with their scheduled appointment information and should self-isolate until that appointment.

“An important part of testing patients for coronavirus is collecting the specimen samples,” said Craig Skurcenski, MD, vice president of emergency medicine, UPMC Pinnacle. “During the collection, there is a risk of exposure. That is why we’ve created a separate, centralized collection site that ensures the safety of patients, the public and our staff.”

Trained UPMC staff will collect specimens, doing so safely in personal protective equipment that includes gowns, gloves, and N95 masks or respirators. Collection occurs in negative pressure rooms, which ensures that air does not leave the room until it flows through a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that removes pathogens. The process involves a “nasopharyngeal” swab, a thin device inserted through a patient’s nose into the nasal cavity.

The specimens will be safely transported to one of three places for testing: the UPMC Clinical Laboratory in Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania’s Department of Health laboratory in Exeter, PA, or a commercial laboratory. Depending on the laboratory conducting the test, results could be returned in less than 24 hours or within one week.

Anyone whose sample is taken should self-isolate until results come back. If a COVID 19 test returns positive, UPMC will refer the patient to public health authorities and ensure ongoing care. All positive results from UPMC’s testing will be “presumed” positive until confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or state public health laboratories.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 but do not have a high fever or breathing problems should call their primary care physician or use their provider’s virtual visit options to get advice. Anyone with a high fever or more prominent breathing trouble should go to their local emergency department for evaluation and care. For more information, visit UPMCPinnacle.com/COVID19.

UPMC may open additional specimen collection facilities depending on need.