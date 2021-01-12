UPMC announces new research guiding COVID-19 treatment and plans to study Omicron variant

The study compared methods to administer COVID-19 treatment during a surge in cases.

UPMC clinical leaders will announce the results of their latest COVID-19 research today, according to a press release.

The study compared methods to administer COVID-19 treatment during a surge in cases, and leaders will also discuss plans to analyze the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against the Omicron COVID-19 variant, and share safety measures to take during the holiday season, also according to the release.

Dr. Erin McCreary, director of antimicrobial stewardship innovation and infectious diseases pharmacist at UPMC, Dr. Graham Snyder, UPMC’s medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, and Dr. Donald Yealy, chief medical officer of UPMC, will lead the talk.