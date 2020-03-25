UPMC health care worker tests positive for COVID-19

A health care worker with UPMC tested positive with for COVID-19 is now quarantined at home.
In a statement from UPMC spokesperson Kelly McCall said, "Our clinicians and infection control team have taken all proper steps to identify and provide medical guidance to anyone who may have been in close contact with this individual."
To protect patient privacy, no further information was released.
As of March 24, there are 851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. More than 50 of those cases are in South-Central Pennsylvania.