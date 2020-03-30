UPMC consolidates outpatient practices in Central PA

The consolidation is part of an effort to protect patients and staff while preserving protective equipment, according to UPMC Pinnacle president Philip Guarneschelli

UPMC has temporarily consolidated outpatient practices in central Pennsylvania, the healthcare company announced Monday.

“As the leading health care system in our region, UPMC is fully prepared to meet the needs of our community now and in the future, even if COVID-19 cases grow exponentially as many anticipate," Guarneschelli said in a press release.

Specific practice locations have been identified for patient sick visits, UPMC said. In addition, UPMC said it has closed ambulatory surgery centers and consolidated medically necessary surgeries and procedures into hospital locations, including those in central Pennsylvania.

Any decision to postpone a surgery or appointment is based on provider expertise and in consultation with the patient, according to UPMC.

Affected patients will receive a phone call to postpone or relocate an upcoming visit or procedure.

“We encourage our patients to reach out to their primary care provider for their health care needs," said Dr. Rober Nielson, pressident of UPMC's PinnacleHealth Medical Group. "Our team is well equipped with telephonic and video visits to provide care during a time of social distancing. Patients with chronic care needs should check in frequently with their primary care provider to address any care concerns and promote wellness.”

Those who exhibit flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, are advised to call their primary care physician or schedule an online video visit to get initial advice, according to UPMC.

Doing this from home is best for all and limits spread of any infection; if needed, the patient's provider can guide them safely to the next care site. Patients should not go to the emergency department for a simple cough or mild fever or COVID-19 testing.

Those without a primary care provider can call the UPMC Pinnacle Nurse Advice team at 1-866-9-NURSE1 (1-866-968-7731) or 717-988-0074.

More information about online video visits can be found at UPMCPinnacle.com/VideoVisit.