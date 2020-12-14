UPMC begins to administer first COVID-19 shots to healthcare workers

UPMC is live streaming the event

UPMC began to administer the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers on Monday.

The vaccinations began at 11 am.

Under Pennsylvania's planned phased rollout, healthcare workers, first responders, and those at high risk are first to receive the shot. Phase II will target essential workers. Phase III will include the general population.

UPMC hopes all of its frontline health care workers who decide to get the vaccination will receive it by the end of January.