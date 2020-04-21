UPMC announces systemwide COVID-19 testing initiative

In light of the low prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the Central Pennsylvania region, University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC) announced systemwide changes.

YORK, Pa. — In light of the low prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the Central Pennsylvania region, University of Pittsburg Medical Center (UPMC) announced systemwide changes April 21.

In their 40-hospital, 5,500-bed system, only 2 percent of hospital beds are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to UPMC.

UPMC will now offer essential care, meaning non-urgent but necessary procedures not relating to COVID-19.

UPMC facilities will also test all patients coming in for a procedure, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

"This is how we assure safety and we learn more about the disease, not only the prevalence, but what the next best steps are," said Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC emergency medicine chair.

As Pennsylvania prepares for a gradual reopening, Gov. Tom Wolf has said mass testing will be critical to relaxing the social distancing guidelines.