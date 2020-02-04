UPMC adds donation drop-off locations at facilities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties

The facilities are looking for unopened medical supplies, and is accepting donations at its locations in Lititz and Annville

UPMC said Thursday it has added two drop-off locations at its facilities in Lancaster and Lebanon counties for medical supply donations.

Donations can be delivered to UPMC in Lititz, Lancaster County, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the loading dock behind the hospital, located at 1500 Highlands Drive.

To access the loading dock, follow the signs for "Shipping and Receiving" on the hospital campus. Upon arrival, donors should call the main hospital number at 717-625-5000 to indicate they have a donation for drop-off.

The call will be forwarded to staff who will meet donors on the dock to receive the donation, UPMC said.

At the UPMC Pinnacle Lebanon Valley Advanced Care Center in Annville, Lebanon County, donations can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the rear entrance vestibule at 1251 East Main Street, UPMC said.

Upon arrival, donors should call 717-954-5523 to indicate they have a donation for drop-off, and a staff member will meet them at the back of the building to receive it.

Businesses, schools, and other institutional donors are welcome to provide, new, unopened supplies, UPMC said.

The supplies needed include:

Masks, face protection, paper ear loop or tie in original carton

N95 masks

Gloves, non-latex, all sizes in original carton

Wipes, bleach, alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide

Bottles of household, unscented, splash-free bleach

Hand sanitizers

Head covers, disposable bouffant type with elastic band

Shoe covers

Eye protection including face shields

Safety goggles

Gowns

Powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs)

Those interested in donating non-hospital supply related resources, such as food delivery or gift cards for staff, are asked to submit an inquiry on the UPMC website.