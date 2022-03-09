Updated COVID-19 boosters now available at all GIANT in-store pharmacy locations

Customers can receive COVID-19 boosters and their flu vaccinations at the same time, the company said.

The GIANT Company announced Monday that updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in all GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies to those who are currently eligible.

The new boosters are designed to protect people from the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, the company said.

The tweaked shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.

Pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer updated boosters to people ages 12 and older. Those pharmacies offering the Moderna vaccine can administer updated boosters to people ages 18 years and older, GIANT said.

You can receive the updated boosters if it has been at least two months since completing your primary vaccine or your most recent booster.

Customers must bring photo ID and prescription insurance card. The updated booster will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost. Parental consent is required, and parent/guardian must be on site.

Initial doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are also available for those ages 3 and up at GIANT and MARTIN’s pharmacies. COVID-19 vaccine type may vary by location.

In addition, select pharmacy locations carry Novavax for those ages 12 and up.

