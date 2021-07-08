University students prepare for a school year with another set of COVID-19 guidelines

This comes after the CDC advised new COVID-19 guidelines for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Qhayiya Nogoduka is a sophomore, psychology major at Millersville University.

Nogoduka has a lot on her plate with school, athletics, and a part-time job. Even through a pandemic, she continues to manage it.

Millersville University is one of the many collegiate institutions across the country to set another round of COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the next school year, leaving Nogoduka frustrated at first.

"Why?-I mean we got vaccinated," she said, "but because of this new variant I totally understand.

Nogoduka is from Port Elizabeth South Africa, where keeping up with the pandemic was difficult at first.

"You couldn't leave the house, you'd get fined after 9:00 p.m.," Nogoduka said, "it was very strict."

Here in the United States, she says things are a little bit more relaxed but she misses the common interaction she would exhibit in her native land.

"We hug everyone and we're just so joyful and stuff like that not being able to do that- that's the most frustrating part."

However, when it comes to her education, the pandemic has given her a chance to focus on her studies.

"My grades have gone up!"

Some neighboring colleges will have different protocols for the upcoming year.

Dickinson College will not require masks but will ask for proof of vaccination unless there is a religious or medical exemption.

Franklin and Marshall College will require students to receive and show their vaccination status and this is the same for staff members as well.