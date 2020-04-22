United Way of Franklin County is looking for volunteer pen pals for seniors in assisted living

There is a concern about the effect that social distancing is having on people in assisted living facilities who may not have contact with family, the agency said

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The United Way of Franklin County is looking for volunteers to become pen pals for socially isolated senior citizens.

In a Facebook post last week, the agency said there is a concern about the effect that social distancing is having on people in independent and assisted living facilities who may not have regular contact with family or friends during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"In partnership with Franklin County Area Agency on Aging, we are inviting community members to send encouraging and friendly notes, poems, drawings, and stories to people in our community who might be happy to read something from a friendly pen," the United Way said.

Due to concerns over privacy, the United Way will not release names and addresses, the agency said. But those who write notes or send something uplifting to the seniors will have their letters delivered to "places in the community where your letters will be received and appreciated," the United Way said.

"So, Pen Pals, address your letters to 'Dear Friend' and mail your best to:

Franklin Senior

Franklin County Area Agency on Aging

600 Norland Ave., Suite #11

Chambersburg, PA 17201"