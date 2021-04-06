Union Community Care to host event to honor those lost to COVID-19

Vice President of Community Impact, Jackie Concepcion, joined FOX43 on June 4 to discuss the memorial event.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster County has lost over 1,000 lives to the virus.

This is why Union Community Care will be hosting a "Day of Healing," on August 12.

Vice President of Community Impact, Jackie Concepcion, joined FOX43 on June 4 to discuss the memorial event.

"We want to be there for those who long to reconnect, memorialize loved ones lost, honor our healthcare heroes, and spend time healing together – as the same strong community that came together when things were dark and hopeless," the website reads. "We want to continue to stand with our community by sharing stories and space so that we can move forward with abundant love, light, and support."

If you'd like to submit your lost loved one to be honored, you can submit the name, photo, and a special message by July 26 here. You can also submit the message by phone by calling 717-200-4989.