Unemployment assistance website for self-employed, independent contractors, and gig workers will launch soon

Here's what eligible Pennsylanians should to do get ready to file a claim once the website launches, the Dept. of Labor & Industry says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website for self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, and others not eligible for regular unemployment compensation will begin accepting applications within the next few days, the Department of Labor & Industry said Friday.

PUA is included in the new federal unemployment compensation benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Department of Labor & Industry will announce when the PUA website is ready to accept applications.

In the meantime, Pennsylvanians who meet eligibility requirements are strongly encouraged to begin gathering the information they will need to file an accurate claim and receive benefits quickly.

Who Should File for PUA

Eligible individuals who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, including:

Self-employed;

Independent contractors;

Gig workers;

People without sufficient work history to qualify for regular UC; and

People who have exhausted regular UC or extended benefits.

PUA Benefits

In general, PUA:

Provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits;

May not be more than the state’s maximum weekly benefit rate for regular UC of $572;

the state’s maximum weekly benefit rate for regular UC of $572; May not be less than half of the state’s average weekly benefit amount of $195.

half of the state’s average weekly benefit amount of $195. Payments will be backdated to January 27, 2020 or the first week you were unable to work due to COVID-19 (whichever of the two dates is later); and

Benefits will end December 31, 2020.

Information Needed for Proof of Employment or Self-employment

Acceptable documentation can include, but is not limited to:

Copies of recent paycheck stubs;

Bank receipts showing deposits;

1099s;

Billing notices provided to your customers;

Recent advertisements for your business or services;

Statements from recent customers;

Current business licenses, ledgers, contracts, invoices; and/or

Building leases.

Information Needed to Show Previous Income

Acceptable documentation of wages can include, but is not limited to:

Tax returns;

Paycheck stubs;

Bank receipts;

Ledgers;

Contracts;

Invoices; and/or

Billing statements.

Additional $600 Per Week

Individuals collecting PUA benefits will also eligible for the extra $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. The additional payments will be:

Effective from the week ending April 4, 2020 through the week ending July 25, 2020;

Backdated and paid in one lump sum; and

Automatic – you don’t need to do anything to receive the extra $600.

Learn More

Additional COVID-19 information from L&I: