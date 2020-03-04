Two Willow Valley Community residents test positive for COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two residents who live in Willow Valley Communities has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a release.
The pair, who are husband and wife, live within the 55-plus senior living community's independent living apartments.
They have been in isolation since they started showing symptoms and continue to do so while being checked by a doctor and nursing team.
Willow Valley Communities is following protocols for contact with appropriate government agencies and is taking every step possible to limit further exposure.
John G. Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of Willow Valley Living, the management company for Willow Valley Communities, underscored the importance of precautions that are being taken, saying, “The safety of Willow Valley Communities residents, team members, their families, and the greater Lancaster community remains paramount. Willow Valley Communities team members are working tirelessly to do their part to prevent and contain COVID-19 and we are adhering strictly to the recommended control measures and guidelines of the DOH, CDC, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.”