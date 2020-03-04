Two Willow Valley Community residents test positive for COVID-19

The pair, who are husband and wife, have been under self-isolation since they started to show symptoms

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two residents who live in Willow Valley Communities has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a release.

The pair, who are husband and wife, live within the 55-plus senior living community's independent living apartments.

They have been in isolation since they started showing symptoms and continue to do so while being checked by a doctor and nursing team.

Willow Valley Communities is following protocols for contact with appropriate government agencies and is taking every step possible to limit further exposure.