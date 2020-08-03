Two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 brings total to six in PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that two additional patients tested presumed positive in Montgomery County

The new cases bring the total of presumptive positive cases to six in the state.

State health officials say the patients tested presumptive positive in Montgomery County.

Both individuals are adults, have mild symptoms, and are isolated at home.

They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.