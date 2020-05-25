Twin sisters in New York distribute kits for homeless people and help fight against COVID-19

Together they distribute kits with hand sanitizer, reusable masks, food and other items.

NEW YORK — A set of twin sisters in New York is helping protect homeless people from COVID-19.

The 17-year-old girls are co-founders of non-profit organization Wings of Hope.

Together they distribute kits with hand sanitizer, reusable masks, food and other items to those in need.

The twins also organize garage sales of their personal items to fund their mission.

"The homeless are the most vulnerable during this crisis," said Renee Mendonca, "They don't have a roof over their heads, no money, and no support."

"It gives us happiness that at the end of the day," said Rhea Mendonca, "We really could be a blessing and an angel in somebody else's life, who we may not personally know that person but we actually brought a smile on that person's face so that means a lot to us."

The twins hope to expand their program to help homeless people all around the country.