Turkey sends plane full of medical supplies and protective gear to U.S. to help fight against COVID-19

The supplies landed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Tuesday, aboard a Turkish Airbus A400M Atlas

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — The United States received a planeload of medical supplies such as gloves, masks, goggles, hand sanitizer and protective clothing from Turkey, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The supplies were brought to the U.S. on Tuesday by Turkey's ambassador and defense attache to the U.S., along with embassy staff members. The Turkish Airbus A400M Atlas landed at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, the DOD said.

"We greatly appreciate Turkey's donations to the United States and its example of leadership within NATO on [the] COVID-19 response — this is the best of allies helping allies," said Michael C. Ryan, deputy assistant secretary of defense for European and NATO policy, in a press release. "Similar to Turkey's support to Italy, Spain, [the United Kingdom] and the Balkans, Turkey's donation to the United States employed NATO coordination mechanisms."

Flightline protocol officials at Andrews and the Turkish Embassy staff began coordination efforts for the delivery about a week ago.

"Our protocol office handles all foreign aircraft into the area, and we work closely with the embassy to assist in whatever they need," said John Polhemus, the deputy director of flightline protocol. "For this flight, we made sure everything was in place on our side, and all appropriate delegates were escorted onto base."

Polhemus and his team coordinated with many agencies to ensure everything ran smoothly. Airmen from the 89th Airlift Wing were tasked with unloading the medical cargo.

As Turkish and U.S. forces worked together to unload the medical supplies, the timely delivery showcased how international governments can work together in response to difficult times.