x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

coronavirus

President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley

Expected to talk coronavirus testing and PPE with a distributor.
Credit: WNEP
Pres. Donald Trump

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — President Donald Trump will be visiting a medical equipment distributor later this week in the Lehigh Valley.

The president will stop by Owens and Minor Inc. in Upper Macungie Township, near Allentown, on Thursday, according to a release from the White House.

He's expected to talk about coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment.

The distribution center has sent N-95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves to hospitals and surgery centers in need of PPE all across the country.