President Trump to visit Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — President Donald Trump will be visiting a medical equipment distributor later this week in the Lehigh Valley.
The president will stop by Owens and Minor Inc. in Upper Macungie Township, near Allentown, on Thursday, according to a release from the White House.
He's expected to talk about coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment.
The distribution center has sent N-95 masks, surgical gowns, and gloves to hospitals and surgery centers in need of PPE all across the country.