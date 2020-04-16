Trump administration appoints Sen. Pat Toomey to task force designed to develop plan to re-open economy

The Pennsylvania Republican said it's time for lawmakers, health officials, and economists to start planning to open certain aspects of the economy

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced Thursday he has been named to a bipartisan task force charged with assisting the Trump administration on developing a plan to reopen the economy.

Due to social distancing measures, Pennsylvania’s hospital capacity has not been overburdened by the COVID-19 crisis. With this in mind, Toomey said, it is time for lawmakers, public health officials, and economists to begin developing a plan to reopen aspects of the economy.

“I appreciate President Trump appointing me to this task force and for the opportunity to speak with him about this today,” said Toomey. “This week, I have spoken with local officials – Republicans and Democrats – from across Pennsylvania and one thing is clear: there are regions and sectors of our economy that can begin to reopen safely right now and not jeopardize hospital capacity.