Troopers issue 67 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses in first two days of enforcement

Pennsylvania State Police say they issued 67 warnings statewide for non-life-sustaining businesses who failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf's order.
The Pennsylvania State Police released data on actions taken yesterday, March 24, against non-life-sustaining businesses that failed to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order closing their physical locations. Enforcement began on Monday, March 23, 2020.

A map of counties covered by each troop is available on psp.pa.gov.

The governor has directed the following state agencies and local officials to enforce the closure orders to the full extent of the law:

  • Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
  • Department of Health
  • Department of Agriculture
  • Pennsylvania State Police
  • Municipal Police
  • Local officials, using their resources to enforce closure orders within their jurisdictions

The Wolf administration has provided all local law enforcement with enforcement guidance that mirrors PSP’s.

The current list of businesses classified as life-sustaining, resources for affected businesses, and information businesses to request a waiver/exemption are available from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number. Please do not call 911 to file reports.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania State Police

