Tröegs' next Scratch Series beer will benefit hospitality industry workers hit hard by COVID-19 outbreak

On Thursday, the brewery will release 16-oz cans of a new limited, small-batch IPA, with 100 percent of the profits benefiting Hospitality Assistance Response of PA

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced this week that it's teaming up with Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania to help provide immediate emergency assistance to front-line hospitality industry workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Hershey-based brewery said, it will release 16-oz cans of a new limited, small-batch IPA through its Scratch Series. All of the proceeds will benefit HARP, Tröegs said.

“We hope to raise $10,000 through sales of this new beer,” said Chris Trogner, co-founding brother of Tröegs. “With the help of HARP, the funds will directly benefit essential service industry workers during these times of unforeseen hardship.”

The beer, a soft and hazy IPA, explores the intersection of three hop varieties: Citra, Simcoe, and the Australian variety Galaxy. Paired with a fruity yeast strain, this hop combination delivers vivid notes of ripe pineapple and tropical gummy candy layered with hints of juicy grapefruit and orange zest, Tröegs said.

Weighing in at 7.2% ABV, the hop-forward beer is balanced with a backbone of pale malt, unmalted wheat and malted oats for a silky, smooth finish.

The beer will be available exclusively through Tröegs To-Go Curbside service, the brewery said. Customers can order the beer online and, starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, stop by the brewery for contactless curbside pickup.

Funded by private, community, and individual donations, HARP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide swift financial assistance to front-line employees of Pennsylvania hospitality businesses.