Top officials, health experts meet to discuss coronavirus response

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Top leaders and health officials met Monday in Derry Township to discuss the response to the coronavirus and strategies to contain it.

The roundtable discussion held at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center brought together everyone from U.S. Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) to school officials, EMS, and fire chiefs.

Multiple school officials spoke at the roundtable asking questions like: When should they cancel group activities? What do they tell parents? What do school officials do if a student meets the criteria of possibly having coronavirus?

“I think school districts are looking for some answers to what we can do to help in the process,” said Dr. Eric Eshbach, Superintendent of Northern York County School District.

Health officials directed school leaders to follow guidelines from the CDC and information they have already received from Pennsylvania’s Department of Education.

Rep. Perry promised to communicate the concerns to the department, both on the state and federal levels.

“I think a more proactive push of information and when decisions can be made so that superintendents and school administrators have some guidance because they're getting questions from parents,” he said.

Health officials also told district leaders that the most up-to-date information on coronavirus can be found at www.cdc/covin19

Middletown Area School District Director of Operations William Meiser asked about the prevention of the disease, noting students touch multiple community objects throughout the day, like school buses, handrails, and doorknobs.

He also expressed concern about the ability of schools to obtain enough sanitizer and enough of the containers that hold it.

“They’re telling us the containers that come from China aren’t coming anymore,” said Meiser.

Other school officials asked Perry if School districts would be able to apply for disaster funds now that Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a disaster declaration.

Perry told school officials to document the additional funds they are spending in anticipation of such an action, but noted the details are still being worked out.

“There are certain things that we just don’t know. Like, the fact that you may be able to get hand sanitizer but there’s no container for it,” he said.

Perry promised to bring any concerns and feedback to top officials in Washington D.C. He said his number one priority going back to Washington is “to make sure that those concerns are heard there and that answers come back to these people that are trying to do a good job here."

Penn State Health experts added they are working ahead to not only protect patients, but also the health care workers who may care for them.

“Nine weeks ago we didn’t even know about this virus. So, we’re faced with a lot of challenges moving forward,” said Dr. Catharine Paules, infectious disease physician at Penn State Health College of Medicine.

“We are very much prepared to take care of a couple of patients and we’re working on what would need to be scaled to take care of large numbers of patients," she added.

As for testing patients, officials confirmed the PA Department of Health is continuing to receive more testing kits into the state. They said over the weekend they received more equipment that allows medical experts to conduct up to 125-150 tests a day.

Last week, they were only able to test around 20-25 per day. The PA Dept. of Health is also working to roll out testing to commercial labs.

“Right now, we are testing very specific patients. Patients that we believe have a risk of exposure and the right clinical symptoms,” said Paules.