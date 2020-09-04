Three Lancaster County employees test positive for COVID-19

Lancaster County now has 3 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a release.
The three employees, who are now under quarantine, worked in the District Attorney's office, Behavioral Health & Development Services and Lancaster County Prison.
Consistent with CDC guidelines, the employees co-workers have been notified and work places have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
Most Lancaster County employees have been working remotely for three weeks, with the exceptions of the Youth Intervention Center, County Prison and Countywide 911 Center.