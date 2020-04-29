Three inmates & medical worker at Lebanon County Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Three inmates and a medical worker at Lebanon County Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
One additional test of an inmate is pending, according to a press release from Lebanon City.
The afflicted inmates are currently being housed in a quarantined area from the general population.
The infected medical worker has been quarantined at home for a week.
According to the press release, the facility implemented numerous measures to limit exposure to COVID-19 beginning in March, and the administration will continue to work closely with medical staff to implement additional measures as needed.