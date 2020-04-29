x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

coronavirus

Three inmates & medical worker at Lebanon County Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

These are the first reported cases at the prison.
Credit: WPMT

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Three inmates and a medical worker at Lebanon County Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

One additional test of an inmate is pending, according to a press release from Lebanon City.

The afflicted inmates are currently being housed in a quarantined area from the general population.

The infected medical worker has been quarantined at home for a week.

According to the press release, the facility implemented numerous measures to limit exposure to COVID-19 beginning in March, and the administration will continue to work closely with medical staff to implement additional measures as needed.

RELATED: 2 inmates, staffer at Lancaster County Prison test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Gov. Wolf: Some inmates to be released to mitigate spread of COVID-19

RELATED: State Dept. of Corrections extends suspension of inmate visitation during COVID-19 outbreak