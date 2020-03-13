'There's no crying in baseball': Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson give coronavirus update

The couple contracted the virus in Australia.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson projected good spirits in an Instagram update Thursday, one day after announcing they both contracted the coronavirus in Australia.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness," Hanks wrote, accompanied by a photo of him and Wilson smiling for the camera.

Because of their ages, Hanks and Wilson, both 63, are among the higher risk groups for complications. About 80% of cases tend to be mild.

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," Hanks wrote. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

He signed off by paraphrasing his most memorable line from "A League Of Their Own."

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he wrote, signing it "Hanx."

That line may have been a nod to the decision by Major League Baseball Thursday to cancel the remainder of spring training and to delay the start of the 2020 season by two weeks.

Hanks said Wednesday that the couple got checked after having colds and feeling tired with body aches, chills and fevers.