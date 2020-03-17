The PA Turnpike is now limiting services at all service plazas due to COVID-19

No fast food or inside dining will be available at any service plazas, and indoor restrooms are closed, the Turnpike Commission said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Tuesday that it has implemented partial closures of all 17 service plazas located along the 552-mile long Pennsylvania Turnpike in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no fast food or indoor dining at any Turnpike service plaza, and all indoor restrooms are closed. Portable toilets are available for use, and will be serviced and sanitized twice a day, the Turnpike Commission said.

Each service plaza has two hand-washing stations, according to the Commission.

Fuel will still be available for purchase at service plazas, and convenience stores will remain open, the Commission said.

The Allentown Service Plaza in Lehigh County is completely closed due to previously scheduled fuel tank replacement. Northbound motorists are advised to use the Hickory Run Service Plaza, which is 43 miles north.

Also, all scheduled construction projects have been halted at this time to keep customers moving, as well as, to limit worker interaction.

Prior to traveling on the PA Turnpike, customers should visit PATurnpike.com to find updated information on any other operational changes due to COVID-19.

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone.

