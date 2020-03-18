The GIANT Company announces changes in response to Coronavirus

Including the first hour GIANT stores are open, will be dedicated to customers over the age of 60

CARLISLE, Pa. — CARLISLE, Pa., March 17, 2020 – The GIANT Company announced today that it will modify its hours and will help care for older members of the community.

GIANT food stores will change its hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting March 19 until further notice.

Also, in order to help elderly customers, all GIANT and MARTIN'S stores will dedicate an hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for customers over the age of 60.

Starting now, GIANT is placing a limit of “two” on key categories throughout the store, including paper goods and disinfectant products.