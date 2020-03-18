The GIANT Company announces changes in response to Coronavirus

CARLISLE, Pa. — CARLISLE, Pa., March 17, 2020 – The GIANT Company announced today that it will modify its hours and will help care for older members of the community.
GIANT food stores will change its hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting March 19 until further notice.
Also, in order to help elderly customers, all GIANT and MARTIN'S stores will dedicate an hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for customers over the age of 60.
Starting now, GIANT is placing a limit of “two” on key categories throughout the store, including paper goods and disinfectant products.
Grocery delivery is still available, but the number of slots available are limited and only contact-less deliveries are available so drivers can practice social distancing.