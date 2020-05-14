State Dept. of Agriculture outlines enforcement actions it will take against restaurants that offer dine-in service in violation of stay-at-home order

Persistent violations could result in penalties of up to $10,000 per day for restaurants that do not comply with directives to close dine-in services

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Agriculture on Thursday outlined the order of enforcement actions that would be taken against restaurants offering dine-in services to patrons in violation of Governor Tom Wolf’s March 19 business closure Executive Order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

“It’s important that Pennsylvania’s restaurants don’t stray from the course now, we’ve come too far, sacrificed too much to change our path,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding in a press release. “Restaurants are encouraged to continue only offering their services for carry-out or delivery. I, along with all of Pennsylvania, am grateful for your dedication to maintaining these life-saving measures.”

The Department said its Bureau of Food Safety will enforce this order for retail food facilities under the department’s jurisdiction that are re-opening and offering dine-in services.

In Governor Wolf’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania, restaurants in counties in both the red and yellow phases are prohibited from offering dine-in service and are limited to take-out and delivery options only, the Department said.

Food safety inspectors will follow up on reports of restaurants offering dine-in service in violation of the order, according to the Department.

Once confirmed, the following actions will be taken:

Warning letter from the Departments of Agriculture and Health;

Follow up inspection;

If still in violation of the order at follow up inspection, adjudication to suspend the businesses retail food license;

If the business continues to operate after license is revoked, citations will be filed with the magisterial district judge;

The department may pursue civil penalties of up to $10,000 per day of violation.

The Department of Agriculture said it will work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and other state agencies – such as with the Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board – to report and follow up on violations.