The CDC has extended the national eviction moratorium once again making the new deadline July 31

State officials warn this is in fact the last moratorium extension making it crucial to act fast

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The CDC has extended the national eviction moratorium once again providing the last necessary steps to protect Americans from needing to leave their homes.

This is not the first time the eviction ban has been extended and the Biden Administration is stressing this will be the last time.

Here in the Commonwealth, officials are advising Pennsylvanians to use all resources offered to them, specifically the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

"It's incumbent that we spend it as quickly as possible recognizing the need is really great," said Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services.

The assistance program is offered to both landlords and renters with grants of up to $4,000 and up to 12 months of back rent that can be compensated for.

With additional assistance, landlord advocates say another extension should not be the utmost priority with recently eased guidelines.

"We don't believe that is the right move at this current time as regulations are being lifted, and people are going back to work," said Andre Del Valle, director of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Apartment Association.

Membership organizations are urging Pennsylvanians to act as soon as possible because, in the coming months, renters may be faced with difficulty.