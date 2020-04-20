Thanks to Grubhub, you don't have to leave home to make a Sheetz run

The convenience store chain and food delivery service announced a partnership that will allow delivery from 390 stores in the Mid-Atlantic region.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Starting today, you won't need to leave home to make a Sheetz run.

The restaurant and convenience store chain announced it has formed a new partnership with Grubhub, the online and mobile food-ordering and delivery service to provide delivery from 390 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania and the rest of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Through Grubhub’s online and mobile food-ordering platform, customers can order from a variety of Sheetz’s signature Made-to-Order menu items and Sheetz Brothers Coffee and have it delivered directly to their door.

Participating store locations can be found at Grubhub.com or on the service's mobile app.

To recognize this new partnership, Sheetz and Grubhub have teamed up to offer free delivery on orders over $10 (before tax, tip, and fees), available to customers starting today and running through Sunday.

The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations by using the Grubhub platform.

For the safety of its customers and drivers, Grubhub offers customers a contact-free delivery at checkout. Drivers can call and/or text the customers when they arrive and drop off their orders on the doorstep, in the lobby or in another area designated by the customer.

This option is available at Grubhub.com and on the mobile app.