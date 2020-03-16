Tennessee brothers donate hand sanitizer, other items they bought hoping to make profit

Matt and Noah Colvin had bought thousands of items, but Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.

Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit.

News outlets report boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee.

The items were donated to a local church with some supplies heading to Kentucky where Colvin had cleared store shelves during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Colvin and his brother, Noah, had bought the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.

“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III.