NEWINGTON, Conn. — A local college student found herself in a financial rut after losing two jobs from Coronavirus, but pop icon Taylor Swift was quick to help.

Jessica Buslewicz, 20, of Newington is a sophomore at Smith College who, like many, worked multiple jobs to pay for her tuition.

Her world came to a halt when daily life stopped for the COVID-19 pandemic. Suddenly, she could not babysit for her professor or give campus tours to incoming students.

"So there was just a lot of anxiety. I'm already prone to a lot of anxiety," said Buslewicz of Newington.

She turned to the one thing that always provided relief which was her Taylor Swift Tumblr blog.

She wrote a short post about her struggles and some even donated a few generous dollars to her Venmo and Pay Pal accounts to help out.

"I think it shows the good in people. Ultimately, we're all struggling right now," added Buslewicz.

On the evening of April Fools Day, she got something more than a few dollars and it was no joke.

"I was sitting on the couch. It was 6:20 pm and I'm sitting on the couch and I got a notification that pops up and I literally dropped my phone. My mom probably thought I was hurt or something," added Buslewicz.

A notification popped up on her phone and it said Taylor Swift donated three-thousand dollars into her Pay Pal account with a personal message from the pop star herself.

Buslewicz has been a fan of Taylor Swift since she was seven. She said she met the singer in 2018 at a concert behind the stage.

Swift has been known for donating to charities to help those in need.

"I love her. I've always supported her and I know this is the kindness she has," added Buslewicz.

It was a simple act of kindness that will now make a huge difference in her life.