Take a "trip" because it's national virtual vacation day!

It's only fitting that National Virtual Vacation Day is happening during social distancing. Fitting, right?

If there's one thing we've all learned from this quarantine; it's that we all need a vacation when this is all said and done.

Monday is national virtual vacation day!

I'd say the timing worked out pretty well on that one.

Here are some places you can virtual visit - for free:

Head to southeast Asia and check out the Maldives.

You don't even have to worry about jet lag or sunscreen!

Or maybe you want something with a landscape.

Check out Blackberry mountain in Tennessee.

You can take a trip to Costa Rica and check out the Arenal Volcano.

Maybe you just want to take in the quiet sounds of Lake George in NY.

You can check out a whole bunch of places on Earthcam. It's a website that has all of those live streaming feeds and so much more.