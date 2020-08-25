Company offers help to gauge seniors' mental health

To combat loneliness, SYNERGY Homecare created a "COVID Loneliness SQUAD" to identify and help struggling senior citizens.

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has created another major problem for local seniors- crushing isolation and loneliness. Whether it was in their own homes or in nursing homes and retirement communities, many seniors have been separated from their spouses, children, grandchildren, and friends since March.

To help combat what has become a major issue, in-home senior care company SYNERGY Homecare has created a new group to help identify seniors who may be having a really tough time. They call them the "COVID Loneliness Squad." Caregivers go into the homes of area seniors to identify and help family members and friends recognize the signs of loneliness so they can help.

There are several SYNERGY Homecare locations in our area, including in Camp Hill and Carlisle. However, much of this you can do on your own, using SYNERGY’s “COVID Loneliness Squad Checklist." It includes 6 questions to ask your elderly loved ones.

1. Do you participate in social activities or organized groups at least once a week, either virtually or in person?

2. Do you talk to a family member or a friend at least once a week?

3. Do you have transportation to get where you want to go?

4. Can you leave your home without assistance?

5. Is it always easy for you to hear conversations, even when there’s background noise?

6. Do you have something to look forward to?

Experts say these questions can really help you gauge how someone is feeling.