Planning a summer road trip? These states have travel restrictions for Pennsylvanians

Some states are requiring mandatory testing or a two-week quarantine for out-of-state visitors.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — When it comes to summer road trips during the COVID-19 pandemic, packing a face mask and hand sanitizer is not all travelers must consider. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to caution against travel, both internationally and within the U.S.

AAA booking trends show Americans are still making travel plans, though cautiously and more spur of the moment.

“I think right now people are just hyper-aware of the situation, not just within the community that they live, but their surrounding areas and out-of-state. There is a need to want to travel, to have that wanderlust, to see something new or even just visit some folks that you may not have seen in a while,” said Doni Lee Spiegel of AAA Central Penn.

Travel restrictions vary state-by-state and at least 9 states have strict measures in place for Pennsylvanians. We’ll tell you what the restrictions entail for families with summer travel plans TONIGHT at 10:00 on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/4rIkr4dKXS — Rachel Yonkunas (@RachelYonkunas) July 27, 2020

However, some families may be thinking twice before taking a summer road trip. AAA Central Penn’s TripTik data show the number of road trips this week dropped 15 percent from this time last month.

If you decide to travel, these states have strict measures in place for Pennsylvanians:

Alaska

All out-of-state visitors must complete a Mandatory Declaration Form and arrive with proof of a qualifying negative COVID-19 test. Another option includes receiving a COVID-19 test when you arrive in the state and self-quarantine until the results arrive. Those who refuse to be tested must self-quarantine for 14 days or until the end of their stay, whichever is shorter. For more details, visit the state's website.

Hawaii

A mandatory 14-day quarantine is required for visitors. Violators face up to a $5,000 fine and/or a year in prison. Beginning September 1, individuals can avoid a 14-day quarantine if they get a valid COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the trip and show proof of a negative result.

Maine

Only residents of Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey who stay in commercial lodging in Maine can enter the state without restriction. Everyone else must either self-quarantine for 14 days or sign a document stating that they tested negative within the previous 72 hours. Those in quarantine may leave their hotel or campsite only for limited outdoor activities, such as hiking, when no other people are around.

Massachusetts

Beginning August 1, out-of-state visitors must complete the Massachusetts Travel Form prior to arrival, unless they are from COVID-19 lower risk states. Violators could face a $500 fine each day. Travelers must quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative COVID-19 test result that was administered up to 3 days before your arrival in Massachusetts. Hotels, motels and AirBnB's are expected to inform travelers of the rules when they book a room and when they arrive.

New Hampshire

Those traveling to New Hampshire from non-New England states for an extended period of time are asked to self-quarantine for a two-week period.

New Mexico

All out-of-state travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days or for the length of their stay in New Mexico, whichever is shorter. People face a $100 fine for not wearing mask in public. Unless law enforcement has reason to believe you are breaking the law or not adhering to the health advisory, you will not be stopped or forced to leave the state.

Rhode Island

Pennsylvanians are required to self-quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative test for the virus that was taken within the previous 72 hours. A person who receives a negative test during their quarantine can stop isolating, although the state recommends the full two-week quarantine. These requirements also apply to travelers from 33 other states.

South Carolina

Travelers from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread are recommended to stay home for a period of 14 days from the time you left that region.

Vermont

Travel restrictions vary county-by-county throughout the Northeast. Residents from Perry County are the only visitors from South Central PA who may travel to Vermont with no quarantine. Pennsylvanians from yellow or red counties must quarantine for 14 days or 7 days with proof of a negative test result. Click here to see a map of travel restrictions for non-Vermont residents.

If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah