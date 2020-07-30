Study offers hope for breastfeeding moms with COVID-19

Experts say there is no evidence to suggest that breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic is unsafe.

YORK, Pa. — Being a first-time parent can be stressful and that's not during a global pandemic. As the months drag on, researchers have learned a bit of good news for new breastfeeding moms when it comes to COVID-19.

A recent study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal looked at 120 babies born from mothers who had the Coronavirus. The babies stayed in enclosed cribs 6 feet from the mother, except from when feeding. Moms wore masks when holding them and performed frequent hand and breast washes. None of them tested positive or showed any symptoms of the virus within 2 weeks of birth.

The American Academy of Pediatrics initially recommended separating sick moms from their babies and suggested feeding them pumped breast milk instead. It has since however, updated its guidelines to state that, "Mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 can room-in with their newborns when precautions are taken to protect the infants from maternal infectious respiratory secretions." Those precautions include moms wearing masks when holding them and practicing good hygiene.

We asked the Pennsylvania Department of Health whether they felt breastfeeding should be a concern. They said in part, "It is unknown if mothers with COVID-19 can spread the virus to babies in their breast milk, but limited data available suggests that this is not likely." end quote.