Gov. Wolf says his administration is working to provide support to healthcare workers, stop spread of COVID-19

The Wolf Administration says it's grateful for the support and resources the federal government has provided to Pennsylvania.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf and members of his administration gathered at Weis Market in Camp Hill on Jan. 14 to discuss their efforts to combat the spike of COVID-19 cases.

Wolf’s administration says the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are launching regional support sites and sending strike teams to support hospitals facing staffing shortages.

“This is a stressful time of year anyway, and then [with] this big pile of COVID cases on top of it just complicates an already complicated situation," said Governor Wolf. "It’s tough. They’re struggling."

Governor Wolf is at Weis Market in Camp Hill to discuss the importance of Pennsylvanians receiving their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots, as well as the administration’s ongoing mitigation efforts to stop the spread of the virus. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/2fOIn10fYy — Paola Belloso (@PaolaBellosotv) January 14, 2022

Wolf and his administration say they are grateful for the support and resources the federal government has provided to Pennsylvania.

“The federal government heeded our call," said Wolf. "At the start of January, federal strike teams began deploying to hospitals and EMS centers in York and Scranton to help fight COVID-19 in our communities."

The Wolf administration is also launching a new initiative to help long-term care facilities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Long-term care resiliency, infrastructure support and empowerment program[ming] provides resources, consultation and expertise to help facilities battle COVID-19 to recover and to rebuild," the governor said.

Another step the administration is taking is continuing to open additional testing sites.

Weis Market says so far, it has administered more than 350,000 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.