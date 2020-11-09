Are you waiting for your stimulus payment? Look for this letter from the IRS

9 million people who don't usually file federal income tax returns should be getting a letter in the mail this month explain how they can still get their $1,200.

YORK, Pa. — A new stimulus bill may not be happening, but 9 million Americans who are eligible for the original stimulus payment, still have not seen that money.

The IRS has set up a tool for those people to claim their money online.

Millions of Americans will be getting a letter from the IRS later this month.

It's about their Economic Impact Payment, which is also known as a stimulus check.

The IRS says about 9 million people who usually don't file federal income tax returns may be eligible for that $1,200 payment, they just need to register to claim that money.

That group of people will get a letter in the mail from the feds starting on September 24th.

It's officially known as IRS Notice 1444-A.

The registration deadline for non-filers to claim their stimulus payment through the Non-Filers tool is October 15th, here's how to register.

Anyone using the Non-Filers tool can speed up the arrival of their payment by choosing to receive it by direct deposit. Those not choosing this option will get a check.

Then two weeks after they register, people can track the status of their payment using the Get My Payment tool, which is on the IRS website.

The Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. This includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness

People who are eligible and miss that October 15th deadline can wait next year and claim it as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return.