State supreme court says all Pennsylvania courts closed due to Coronavirus

The Pennsylvania state supreme court said Wednesday that all courts in Pennsylvania will close to the public starting March 20.
The closure will last until at least April 3 in effort to limit the possible COVID-19 exposure.
Lancaster County courts
The closure effects all non-essential court functions. Any essential court functions can be done via telephone, or through video-chat.
Any pending court cases are postponed. As well as, court calendars, scheduling notices, subpoenas or other court orders compelling appearance by any attorney, litigant or other participant in non-essential cases are continued or postponed until further order.
The closure also suspends evictions, ejectments, and any other displacement due to non-payment.