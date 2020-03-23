State Supreme Court rejects gun shop's lawsuit challenging governor's authority to close down 'non-life-sustaining' businesses

The lawsuit was dismissed without comment late Sunday, allowing the enforcement period for Gov. Tom Wolf's order to begin today

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The state Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gun shop, a gun purchaser and a law office that challenged the authority of Gov. Tom Wolf to close businesses deemed "non-life-sustaining."

The majority of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied the petition Sunday night, allowing enforcement of the governor's order to begin Monday.

The lawsuit claimed Wolf's mandate violated the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution -- the right to bear arms -- and other constitutional rights.

The state's highest court dismissed the lawsuit without comment.

Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses to close their physical locations indefinitely to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania and to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with patients suffering from coronavirus.

Justice David Wright was joined by two other justices in dissenting with the court's finidng, writing that Wolf's order is "an absolute and indefinite prohibition upon the acquisition of firearms by the citizens of this commonwealth."

He called for Wolf to make some allowances for the in-person sale of firearms.

Wolf issued his order to close the physical locations of all non-life-sustaining businesses last week. Enforcement was delayed while the Wolf administration sorted through several thousand waiver requests.