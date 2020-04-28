State Supreme Court orders county courts to restore more operations

The order also directs courts to give priority to critical matters while remaining focused on protecting the health and safety of staff and the public

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday directing county courts to restore a wider range of operations, prioritizing critical matters while staying focused on the safety of court staff and the public.

“Courts play a central role in our constitutional democracy, and it’s important to ensure that they are available to those seeking vindication of their rights or resolution of disputes,” said Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Saylor in a press release announcing the order. “The COVID-19 health emergency has forced everyone to adapt, and courts have quickly adjusted to handle a wide range of matters remotely.”

“While the Court has extended the judicial emergency through June 1, 2020, in order to provide President Judges with authority to address varying local conditions, we recognize the need to move beyond emergency matters to a much broader range of court functions. We do so, however, giving priority to our most critical functions and in a manner consistent with public health and safety.”

With the exception of speedy trial calculations under Rule of Criminal Procedure 600, the statewide suspension of time calculations and deadlines provided for in the courts previous orders will end effective May 11, the Supreme Court ordered.

President Judges will be given substantial discretion in the enforcement of deadlines, with due regard for public safety, the order said.

The Court’s previous orders regarding dispossession of property are extended until May 11, at which point they will end, the order said.

Tuesday's order noted, however, that there may be restraints on some actions related to dispossession of property imposed by other sources, including the federal CARES Act.

Jury trials (both criminal and civil) remain suspended, and will be scheduled for a date in the future, the Court said.

In an effort to ensure access to open courts in light of remote proceedings, the Supreme Court continues to encourage the use of advanced communication technology that permits access for the public and press.

In addition to identifying the same critical functions outlined in previous orders, the Court’s Order provides the following guidance:

Safety of Judges, Court Staff and Users

Court leaders must implement and maintain procedures that limit potential COVID-19 exposure, including restricting in-person access to court facilities;

Subject to constitutional limitations, any state or local rule that impedes a judge’s ability to utilize available technologies to limit in-person contact is suspended through June 1, 2020; and

For proceedings that must be held in person, appropriate safety measures, consistent with federal and state executive guidance, should be employed. All courts are encouraged to consider deciding matters on the papers and/or to conduct proceeding through the use of advanced communication technologies, to the extent constitutional requirements can be satisfied.

Court Filings and Time Limitations and Deadlines