State Supreme Court cancels oral argument session scheduled for late April

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court canceled announced Wednesday it is canceling an upcoming oral argument session scheduled for April 20-22 in Pittsburgh as part of the statewide mitigation effort against the spread of COVID-19.

The cases that were scheduled to be argued during that session with be decided on briefs that were previously submitted, the state's highest court said.