State Supreme Court cancels oral argument session scheduled for late April

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court canceled announced Wednesday it is canceling an upcoming oral argument session scheduled for April 20-22 in Pittsburgh as part of the statewide mitigation effort against the spread of COVID-19.
The cases that were scheduled to be argued during that session with be decided on briefs that were previously submitted, the state's highest court said.
The announcement from the court comes during a statewide court closure and judicial emergency, as directed by the Supreme Court’s Order of March 18.